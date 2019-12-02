Home

Natalie Nutter
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
6935 Township Road 234
Logan, OH
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
6935 Township Road 234
Logan, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
6935 Township Road 234
Logan, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
6935 Township Road 234
Logan, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
6935 Township Road 234
Logan, OH
Natalie A. Glenn Nutter Obituary
Natalie Ann Glenn Nutter, 35, of Logan, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in Logan.
She was born Oct. 17, 1984 in Logan, daughter of Carey H. and Teressa L. Harris Glenn of Logan. 
She was the Regional Manager at Merchants National Bank, was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and the Logan Rotary Club. 
Along with her parents, Natalie is survived by her son, Crew A. Nutter, of the home; brother, Matthew H. (Shauna J.) Glenn of Logan; niece, Kendyl Glenn; nephews, Parker Glenn and Simon Glenn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. 
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, L.D. and Gladys Harris; and paternal grandparents, Roy and Elvyra Glenn. 
Funeral services will be held  10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, with the Rev. Steve Hubbard officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County.
Friends may call at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Road 234, Logan, on Thursday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. as well as Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. 
Arrangements are by Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Crew Nutter Scholarship Fund, c/o Merchants National Bank, 188 W. Main St., Logan, Ohio 43138. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
