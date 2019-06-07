Nina "Gail" Freeman, age 96, of the Carlin House in Logan, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.

Gail was born Sept. 15, 1922 in Greendale, Ohio to Ray Morgan and Laura Gill Morgan. She was a member of the South Logan Church of Christ; assisted her husband with operating Freeman Moving & Storage.

Surviving are children Mary (Jerry) Gerken of Logan, Joe (Kathy) Freeman of Logan, Loretta Freeman of Lancaster; grandchildren Elaine Hall, Jerry Guardado, Mark Guardado, Matt Guardado, Ericka McLin, Nathan Gerken, Mitch Freeman, Luke Cremean, Matthew Riehl, Michele Riehl; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Dick (Daisy) Morgan of Logan; sisters Joann (Leonard) Chevalier of Crooksville, Betty (Bill) Jones of New Lexington.

Gail was preceded in death by her parents; husband Hollis Freeman; daughter Virginia Oloshove; great-grandson Cullen Cremean; four sisters; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan.

Calling hours will be observed Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made in Gail's memory to the South Logan Church of Christ, 13816 Walhonding Ave., Logan, Ohio 43138.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net