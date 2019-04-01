Nolan Francis Danner, 89, of Lucasville, formerly of Lancaster, went to be with our Lord on March 30, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1929, the son of the late Francis and Helen (Gilpin) Danner.

On July 7, 1950, he united in marriage with his loving wife, Bellinda Belle (Wine) Danner, who preceded him in death in 2017.

He is survived by son, William Nolan (Cindy) Danner, of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Joyce Louise Fetherolf, of Rockbridge, Ohio; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Gene Danner, Mary LaRosa, and Ann Thompson.

He was also preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jeanie Diane Danner; and siblings, Lloyd Rosco Danner, Clinton Eugene Danner, and Betty Louise Arledge.

Nolan proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He attended Adelphi High School and retired from the State of Ohio as a forestry officer.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating.

Burial will follow in the Meade Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Hill's.

Condolences can be made on Nolan's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.