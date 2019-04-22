Norma June Kercher, age 86, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

She was born in South Bloomingville, Ohio on Nov. 25, 1932 the daughter of William A. and Florence M. (Garrett) Unger.

She retired from Dayton Public schools as a secretary after many years.

She is survived by her children, Jane (Tom) Evans, Nancy Gilleland, Robert "Bob" Kercher, Mary Susan Brandt and Regina (Jeff) Susong; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Unger, Larry Unger, Dave Unger and Tommy Unger; sisters, Peg Gantzer, Jean Burns, Bonnie Yates and Shirley Unger; several nieces and nephews; and her cats.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George Kercher and her sister, Linda Durst.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Bobbie Predmore officiating. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Pine Grove Methodist Church, 24760 Big Pine Road, Rockbridge, Ohio, with Pastor Mike Menrath officiating.

Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's memory to your local Humane Society.

Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019