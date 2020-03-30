Home

Omer K. Phillips

Omer K. Phillips Obituary
Omer Kelly Phillips, "O.K.", 93, Carroll, Ohio (formerly of Logan, Ohio) passed away in Englewood, Florida Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Private funeral services will be conducted Thursday in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, with the Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park.
Funeral services may be viewed via Facebook Live on the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020
