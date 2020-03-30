|
Omer Kelly Phillips, "O.K.", 93, Carroll, Ohio (formerly of Logan, Ohio) passed away in Englewood, Florida Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Private funeral services will be conducted Thursday in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, with the Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating.
Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Park.
Funeral services may be viewed via Facebook Live on the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 12 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020