Otto C. Opperman, 78, of Logan, formerly of Shawnee, passed away peacefully at his home on July 4,2019.
He was born March 24, 1941 in Shawnee, the son of the late Edith (Heid) Opperman and Otto C. Opperman Sr.
Ottie was a auctioneer of 50 years and owned Opperman Auctions; he was a member of the Auction Association for 50 years; a United States Navy veteran; a member of the Shawnee Masonic Lodge #526 F&AM, and a 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years ,Kay (Meadows) Opperman; his daughters, Therese Opperman and Michelle (Scott) Ries; grandchildren, Josh Lorenzen, Erin Lorenzen, Abi Ries and Madison Ries; and The Forester Brotherhood.
Memorial services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the OSU James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
To sign the online guest book, visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 6, 2019