Pamela Sue (Bachus) Sowers of Logan, born Aug. 21, 1959, passed away Aug. 4, 2019 at Wexnar Heritage House in Columbus, Ohio, after a long battle with MS.
She is survived by sons, Joe Sowers, and Chris Sowers; grandsons, Christopher Sowers, Lance Sowers, Laythan Sowers; life partner, Doug Wallace; sister, Karen Shields; brothers, Mike (Sue) Harden, John (Christy) Harden, Jim Bachus, Mark Bachus, and Shawn (Susan) Harden; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph R. Bachus; her mother, Shirley Harden; stepfather, John Harden; sister, Shirley Ann Bachus; brother, Joseph R. Bachus Jr.; and grandmother, Mae Bensonhaver.
At her request there will be no services.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019