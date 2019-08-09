Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Sowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela S. Sowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela S. Sowers Obituary
Pamela Sue (Bachus) Sowers of Logan, born Aug. 21, 1959, passed away Aug. 4, 2019 at Wexnar Heritage House in Columbus, Ohio, after a long battle with MS.
She is survived by sons, Joe Sowers, and Chris Sowers; grandsons, Christopher Sowers, Lance Sowers, Laythan Sowers; life partner, Doug Wallace; sister, Karen Shields; brothers, Mike (Sue) Harden, John (Christy) Harden, Jim Bachus, Mark Bachus, and Shawn (Susan) Harden; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph R. Bachus; her mother, Shirley Harden; stepfather, John Harden; sister, Shirley Ann Bachus; brother, Joseph R. Bachus Jr.; and grandmother, Mae Bensonhaver.
At her request there will be no services.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.