Patricia Hankison, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Oct. 1, 2020 at residence.
Patricia was born December 10, 1937 in Wellston, Ohio to Bart and Harriet Bartholomew. She spent many years being a foster parent.
Surviving are sons, Lawrence (Linda) Hankison, Carl C. (Sherry) Hankison and Charles A. (Ronda) Hankison; grandchildren, Jamey (Nikki) Hankison, Edward (Lois) Hankison, Heather (Joey) Cramer, and Keith (Jess) Evans; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Roseanna "Anne" Phillips.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl D. Hankison; brothers, Walter and Dick Bartholomew; and sisters, Betty Marks and Ida Morrison.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Thomas Gates II officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Wednesday, prior to the service.
