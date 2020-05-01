Patricia Jean Meadows, 82, of Logan, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan.
She was born Oct. 31, 1937 in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence H. and Lena Ellinger Kornmiller. Patricia was married to Kenneth Jack Meadows, who survives.
She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Along with her husband, Patricia is survived by her son, Kerry J. Meadows of Logan; daughter, Karcy (Greg) Rush of Logan; grandchildren, Kelsey (Dustin) Thornberry of Hawaii, and Logan Meadows of Charleston, South Carolina; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Kornmiller of Logan; and sisters, Joan Mundy of Logan, and Letha George of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Frasure and Mary Shaw; and brothers, Daniel and Clarence Kornmiller Jr.
Private services will be held in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.
Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Frasure Helber Road, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 1 to May 4, 2020.