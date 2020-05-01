Patricia J. Meadows
1937 - 2020
Patricia Jean Meadows, 82, of Logan, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Logan Care and Rehabilitation in Logan.
She was born Oct. 31, 1937 in Hocking County, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence H. and Lena Ellinger Kornmiller. Patricia was married to Kenneth Jack Meadows, who survives. 
She was a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. 
Along with her husband, Patricia is survived by her son, Kerry J. Meadows of Logan; daughter, Karcy (Greg) Rush of Logan; grandchildren, Kelsey (Dustin) Thornberry of Hawaii, and Logan Meadows of Charleston, South Carolina; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Kornmiller of Logan; and sisters, Joan Mundy of Logan, and Letha George of Lancaster. 
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Grace Frasure and Mary Shaw; and brothers, Daniel and Clarence Kornmiller Jr. 
Private services will be held in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with the Rev. Rodney Rogers officiating.
Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Frasure Helber Road, Logan.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com



Published in Logan Daily News from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Calling hours
2:00 - 4:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss Karcy.
Marti Weis
Friend
Patty was such a sweet lady. I loved taking care of her when I worked at Logan Health Care Center. I worked there over 30 years and she was definitely one of my favorite residents. I loved listening to her sing, she always knew how to put a smile on my face without knowing she was doing it. Loved her so much. ❤ My thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Karcy and the whole family. She was such a beautiful soul, she will be missed!
Jennifer Arms
Friend
So sorry for your loss. Pat was a sweetheart. She will be greatly missed. Love and prayers to the family
Bonnie Johnston
Friend
Patty Meadows was a beautiful person inside and out. She was very caring and tender hearted. Patty loved the Lord and didn't hesitate to serve him. Hugs and Prayers for the Family.
Judy Fetherolf
Friend
Pat Meadows was a lovely lady. She was so kind hearted. May the many dear memories you have of her bring a comfort to each of you.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
Friend
