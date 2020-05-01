Patty was such a sweet lady. I loved taking care of her when I worked at Logan Health Care Center. I worked there over 30 years and she was definitely one of my favorite residents. I loved listening to her sing, she always knew how to put a smile on my face without knowing she was doing it. Loved her so much. ❤ My thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Karcy and the whole family. She was such a beautiful soul, she will be missed!

Jennifer Arms

Friend