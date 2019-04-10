Services Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home 204 West Main Street Logan , OH 43138 ( 740) 385-3535 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home 204 West Main Street Logan , OH 43138 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home 204 West Main Street Logan , OH 43138 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Porter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Porter

Obituary Condolences Flowers Patricia Marie Porter went home to be with her Lord on April 8, 2019. She will be deeply missed.

She was born to the late Margaret and Ellis Fausey, on July 25,1936 in Niagara Falls, New York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both of her brothers, George and Frank Fausey.

Her family relocated to Ohio where her father found work at Westinghouse. It was in Columbus where she met the love of her life, the late Jess Porter, who passed away in 2007. They were married on March 8, 1954.

The two set up housekeeping in Ohio and before long, their family began to grow. Their eldest child, Susan (David) Rauber, was born in June of 1955, followed not long thereafter by her brother, Ronald (Sharon) Porter in May of 1957. While Jess was busy developing his career as a tool and die maker, Pat took a retail job in downtown Columbus. This was the beginning of a long and illustrious sales career for her.

In July of 1965 a third child was born, another daughter, Sheryl (Shane) Rawlings. It was at this point in their lives that Pat and Jess moved to Hocking County. Jess was employed as a Systems Analyst for Yorde Machine Products in Nelsonville and with three children the commute had become too much. Tagging along four years later came the youngest and yet another dear child, Sheila (Kelly) Wolfe. All four children still reside near one another.

Her four children blessed her with eight grandchildren; Jason, Matthew, Stacy, Robin, Jonathan, Brittney, Jordan and Danielle. From these grandchildren the family has grown additionally with eleven great-grandchildren. Pat could often be found in her retirement years following one of these precious grandchildren or great-grandchildren's talents; ball games, archery tournaments, band concerts, art shows, twirling or gymnastic competitions, soccer games, tennis matches, cheerleading and dance competitions, as well as many a theatre presentation. Her family was her entertainment, and she their biggest fan.

Pat became an Avon representative after coming to Logan and was a district leader for many years. She left this life of sales behind only to pursue a more lucrative market in real estate. Over her 32-year career as an agent she worked for both Reed Davie Real Estate and Sandy Maniskas Real Estate. She retired from the later after many years of service to the community and friendships with both her employers. Even after she didn't need to contribute to college education fees, numerous automobile insurance policies and a plethora of doctor visits, she wanted to continue in sales. She remained a part-time real estate agent in addition to working at what was then the downtown Logan Hallmark store. She simply loved people and being amongst the public.

Pat was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church here in Logan until the later part of her life when she attended the Shepherd of the Valley Church as frequently as her health allowed.

Pat was an avid golfer and bowler. Many mornings were spent waiting for the dew to dry on the golf course so she could tee off. Many evenings ended with pizza and trophies at the Scenic Lanes bowling alley. She and Jess often walked after dinner for exercise and they would often lengthen their trips around the neighborhood by stopping to engage in conversation with neighbors.

She served her community in many ways. She was a member of the local TWIG fundraising group. She served at the polls on voting day and was one of the first CERT members when the program was initially founded.

Her family is looking forward to receiving visitors at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio this Friday evening, April 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. Her Celebration of Life service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, April 13, 2019.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019