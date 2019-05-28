|
|
Patty Ebert, 73, of Adelphi, passed away on May 27, 2019.
She was born on May 24, 1946 in Adelphi to Ray and Marcella (Hettinger) Thatcher.
Patty is survived by her children, Terry Scott Ebert, Jeremy (Brenna) Ebert; grandchildren, Taylor, Jerry and Jenny Ebert; brothers, Russell, Mike (Kay) and Kenneth Thatcher; and by first cousins, Gary and Ray Hart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ebert; brother, Clyde Thatcher; sister-in-law, Karen Thatcher; and by first cousins, Connie and Jeanie Hart.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on May 30, 2019