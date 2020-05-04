Paul E. Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Eugene Davis, age 68, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 1, 2020 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Paul was born April 28, 1952 in Hocking County, Ohio to James Camden Davis and Elsie Mae Richards Davis.
He graduated from Starr-Washington High School; retired from Metalbestos in Logan.
Surviving is son, Randall Lee (Nikol) Davis of Logan; granddaughter, Monica Davis of Logan; five brothers; four sisters; and many friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Central Region-Oh HOCK, 870 Michigan Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 4 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved