Paul Eugene Davis, age 68, of Logan, Ohio, passed away May 1, 2020 at his residence, Logan, Ohio.
Paul was born April 28, 1952 in Hocking County, Ohio to James Camden Davis and Elsie Mae Richards Davis.
He graduated from Starr-Washington High School; retired from Metalbestos in Logan.
Surviving is son, Randall Lee (Nikol) Davis of Logan; granddaughter, Monica Davis of Logan; five brothers; four sisters; and many friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Ewing Cemetery, Ewing, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Central Region-Oh HOCK, 870 Michigan Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 4 to May 7, 2020.