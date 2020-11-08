1/
Paul E. Howdyshell
1927 - 2020
Paul E. Howdyshell, 93, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 13, 1927, in Perry County, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Grace Wolfe Howdyshell. Paul was married to the late Mary Jane Redd Howdyshell.
He retired from the Operating Engineers after 58 years, was a farmer and a WWII veteran of the United States Army. Paul was a 57-year member of the Logan Moose where he earned his Fellowship Degree in 1969 and his Pilgrim Degree in 1978. He was also a member of the American Legion and Amvets in Logan and was a 50-year member of the Mingo Lodge #171 F&AM.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (William) Rose of New Straitsville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County, with military graveside services being conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a Moose service will be held at 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the services.
Published in Logan Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
NOV
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
07:30 PM
Cardaras Funeral Home
NOV
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Our condolences to the family and friends of Paul Howdyshell. We are grateful for his service to our nation, our community and to our Moose fraternity.
May peace be with you.
Sincerely ,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Logan Moose 873/WOTM 997
Kellie Rutter
November 7, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We lost an American hero with the passing of Paul. My heart is with you, Bonnie. If there is anything I can do to help please let me know.
Teresa Waits
Family
November 7, 2020
In loving memory of Paul .We will love you and miss you always.
Sue Knece
Friend
