Paul E. Howdyshell, 93, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 13, 1927, in Perry County, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Grace Wolfe Howdyshell. Paul was married to the late Mary Jane Redd Howdyshell.
He retired from the Operating Engineers after 58 years, was a farmer and a WWII veteran of the United States Army. Paul was a 57-year member of the Logan Moose where he earned his Fellowship Degree in 1969 and his Pilgrim Degree in 1978. He was also a member of the American Legion and Amvets in Logan and was a 50-year member of the Mingo Lodge #171 F&AM.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (William) Rose of New Straitsville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Scott Smith officiating. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Perry County, with military graveside services being conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a Moose service will be held at 7:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, one hour prior to the services.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
.