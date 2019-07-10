Paul Edward Smart, 76 years old, of Logan, passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, 2019 with his family by his side.

Paul was born on Oct. 5, 1942 to Wayne and Betty Smart.

He was second in line of four brothers, Marvin "Butch" who passed away Aug. 5, 2008, Dwight D. of Maine, and John W., who lovingly cared for him during the last days of his life.

Paul had three sons, Jim and Mike of Las Vegas, and Scott (Stephanie) Smart of Logan; and a daughter, Jack (Julie Smart) Heistand of Baltimore. He has five grandsons, Cody Smith of Columbus, Wyatt, Lucas, Tanner, and Jacob Smart of Logan; two granddaughters, Jena Brenick and Hayliegh Carpenter of Logan; two great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters.

There will be no funeral services, only a gathering of family at a later date.

Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in Logan Daily News on July 11, 2019