Paul Edward Schrader, age 77, of Logan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Logan Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 21, 1942 in Falls-Gore Township, Hocking County, Ohio he was the son of the late Charles Joseph and Virgie Mildred (Glenn) Schrader.
Paul retired in 2003 from Logan General Electric Plant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets, a member of the VFW and American Legion, and a member of the Logan Moose and Logan Eagles Lodges.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Katherine Louise (Stump) Schrader; two daughters, Brenda Sue (Jeff) Ostrander of Nelsonville, Ohio and Kimberly S. (Randy) Nelson of Logan; two sons, Dennis R. (Sarah C.) Schrader of Elk Grove, Calif., and James Michael (Melanie) McCune of Bellefontaine, Ohio; three grandchildren, Keagan Schrader, and Molly and Riley Nelson; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Robert "Bob" (Leola) Schrader of Logan; and three sisters, Virginia Hagan, Helen Clonch, and Sharon McManaway - all of Logan.
Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one son, Scott Edward Schrader; and two brothers, Tom and Richard Schrader.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan where a military service will take place by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 6, from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com.



Published in Logan Daily News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
