Paul Edward Schrader, age 77, of Logan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Logan Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Born Dec. 21, 1942 in Falls-Gore Township, Hocking County, Ohio he was the son of the late Charles Joseph and Virgie Mildred (Glenn) Schrader.
Paul retired in 2003 from Logan General Electric Plant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets, a member of the VFW and American Legion, and a member of the Logan Moose and Logan Eagles Lodges.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Katherine Louise (Stump) Schrader; two daughters, Brenda Sue (Jeff) Ostrander of Nelsonville, Ohio and Kimberly S. (Randy) Nelson of Logan; two sons, Dennis R. (Sarah C.) Schrader of Elk Grove, Calif., and James Michael (Melanie) McCune of Bellefontaine, Ohio; three grandchildren, Keagan Schrader, and Molly and Riley Nelson; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Robert "Bob" (Leola) Schrader of Logan; and three sisters, Virginia Hagan, Helen Clonch, and Sharon McManaway - all of Logan.
Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by one son, Scott Edward Schrader; and two brothers, Tom and Richard Schrader.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Logan where a military service will take place by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 6, from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
.