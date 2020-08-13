Paul Stivison, 96, a lifelong resident of Logan, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Suzanne "Sue" (Case) Stivison; son-in-law, Philip Travis; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Philip (Daisy), and Kyle (Kimm) Travis; great-granddaughter, Emily Travis; great-grandson, Harrison Travis; six nieces, Sally (Fred) Weghorst, Candy J. McClaid, Suzanne Robinson, Cynthia Robinson, Stephanie Robinson, and Lisa Jo (Ernie) Robinson Yezzi.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George Edward and Clara Mae (Ruff) Stivison; daughter, Darci Jo Travis; brother and sister-in-law, Ross (Forrest) Stivison; and nephew, Tom Stivison.
Born Feb. 1, 1924, Paul graduated from Logan High School in 1942 where he was quarterback of the football team. Paul married Suzanne Case on Dec. 30, 1946 in a double wedding with Sue's sister, Jody and her fiancÃ© Harold "Robby" Robinson. Paul graduated from the School of Pharmacy at the Ohio State University in 1950.
A WWII veteran, Paul left school to enlist as a Naval Air Cadet before joining the Marine Corps in 1943 as a First Lieutenant. Upon returning home from the Pacific, he joined the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve and retired in 1958 with the rank of Captain. Paul joined Sue's father, Joe S. Case, at Case's Drug Store upon completion of his education where he was a pharmacist and former owner of the store until his retirement.
Paul was an active member of Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, formerly Immanuel United Methodist Church, where he served as a member of their administrative board, trustee, and participated in various other church committees. He was a past president and member of the Logan Kiwanis Club, a former board member of the Ohio State Pharmaceutical Association, former Director of the former Logan Federal Savings and Loan Association, former Director of Mutual Federal Savings Bank, a member of the Children Services Board, former member of the Logan Jaycees, a member of the Hocking County Historical Society, a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus, Masonic Shrine (Mingo Lodge) and volunteered at the Hocking Hills Regional Welcome Center.
Paul's friendly personality, generous spirit, and big heart will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 South Spring Street, Logan, Ohio 43138 or the Hocking Hills United Methodist Church, 66 East Hunter Street, Logan, Ohio 43138 or a charity of one's choice
with a note that the contribution is in honor of Paul Stivison.
A private family memorial service will be held at Roberts Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Charlene R. Mitchell officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com