Paulette F. (Bray) Ogg, 97, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019.
Born March 25, 1922 in Carbondale, Ohio to the late James and Lyda Mae (Sturgill) Bray, she was a lifelong resident of the Clinton/Canal Fulton area, where she was a longtime member of the Clinton Church of the Nazarene where she was a Sunday School teacher and Canal Fulton Nazarene Church.
Paulette enjoyed working at the church socials, sewing, spending time outdoors, gardening and especially loved the time she spent with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Ernie; daughter, Patty; and son, Stephen.
Paulette is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Dave) Witte; grandchildren, Stephanie (Mark), Jeff (Beth), Matt (Laura), Amy, Tiffany, Erica; great-grandchildren, Nate, Lindsay, Natalie, Victoria, Nicole, Molly, Samantha, Ryan, Sara, Bryar, Eli, Emma, Carter; great-great-grandchildren, Ryder, Max, Trevor, Finley, Ezekiel, Marlowe, Jack, Milo; and sister, Bonnie (Lou) Korom.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 4 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Route 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Mike Hirschfelt officiating.
Burial at Clinton Cemetery.
Visitation Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Paulette's name can be made to Summa Hospice, 525 E Market St, Akron, Ohio 44304.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019