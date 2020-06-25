Phillip Woodgeard
Phillip Woodgeard, 69, passed away June 25, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., June 27, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. on June 26, 2020.
View full obit on www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
