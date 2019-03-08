Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
For more information about
Phyllis Sherrick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Sherrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis D. Sherrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis D. Sherrick Obituary
Phyllis Diane Sherrick, 62, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus due to complications from a massive stroke.
She was born June 9, 1956 in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Guy Edwin and Virginia Elizabeth Sharb Champ.
She was a graduate of Logan High School. Phyllis was a retired school bus driver for Logan and Berne Union School districts, where she worked for over 17 years.
She is survived by her son, Michael Sherrick of Logan; brothers, Guy Champ and Greg (Carla) Champ, both of Logan; sister, Darlene (Ed) Stube of Athens; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Gary Champ; and nephew, Ross Stube.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
No services will be observed.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
Download Now