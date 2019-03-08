|
|
Phyllis Diane Sherrick, 62, of Logan, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus due to complications from a massive stroke.
She was born June 9, 1956 in Logan, Ohio, daughter of the late Guy Edwin and Virginia Elizabeth Sharb Champ.
She was a graduate of Logan High School. Phyllis was a retired school bus driver for Logan and Berne Union School districts, where she worked for over 17 years.
She is survived by her son, Michael Sherrick of Logan; brothers, Guy Champ and Greg (Carla) Champ, both of Logan; sister, Darlene (Ed) Stube of Athens; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Gary Champ; and nephew, Ross Stube.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan.
No services will be observed.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019