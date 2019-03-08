R. Mildred Eifler, 100, of Marietta, passed away peacefully at 7:46 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She had made her home with her daughter, Carol, in Logan, Ohio.

Mildred was born in Calhoun County, West Virginia, on Jan. 26, 1919, to Homer and Lula Wright Shawver.

She was raised on the family farm at Nine Mile in Pleasants County, West Virginia. Her family moved to Williamstown, West Virginia, in 1935 where she quit school to support her family during the Depression. She went back to school and graduated from Williamstown High School in 1941. In 1942, she and her sister Georgia moved to Piqua, Ohio, where they worked in a defense plant during World War II. She moved to Marietta and married Lyle Eifler on Nov. 19, 1943 who passed away in 2000.

Lyle and Mildred made their home in Norwood in Marietta.

They raised two children, Don (Shawn) Eifler and Carol Coffman, who survive with grandchildren, Tonya (Kevin) Leep, Nathan (Amy) Coffman, Jason Eifler, Matt Eifler, David (Nola) Eifler, April Eifler, Aaron Eifler, Tanya Brown, Andrea (Don) Marcella, Heather Conger; great-grandchildren, Lillian and MacKenzie Coffman, Jillian Leep, Shane (Christina) Leep, Kora Eifler, Haley Cary, Lydie Cary, David Simpson, John Frawley, Asher Gabor, Hunter and McKinleigh Conger.

Mildred had been employed at Remington Rand until 1948. She was a member of North Hills Baptist Church of Marietta, where she was involved in missions and taught children in her church. She was a member of Augusta Rebecca Lodge. Mildred enjoyed sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren. She and her husband made quilts for victims of fires. She also helped residents of the Habitat for Humanity Community on Route 26 at Marietta to garden and can vegetables. Ministries that she supported include Billy Graham, Samaritans Purse and Christian Appalachian Project.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (March 12) at 11 a.m. at North Hills Baptist Church in Marietta.

Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home in Marietta on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a . Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary