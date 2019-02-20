Ralph A. "Alan" Rutherford, 61, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Sept. 28, 1957 in Logan, Ohio, son of the late Ralph K. and Bonna E. Rieder Rutherford.

He previously was a roofer, and currently was a truck driver, working for Sawmiller, LLC in Haydenville. He greatly loved his grandchildren and great-nephews. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, motorcycle riding, gardening, his four-wheeler and cooking.

Alan is survived by a son, Brian A. (Danielle Brison) Rutherford of Sugar Grove; daughter, Tara R. (Michael) Frank of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Madelyn and Katelyn Frank, Gracie Frank and Owen Brison; great-nephews, Mason Linton and Owen and Avery Linton; sisters, Joy Rutherford and Ardeth Rutherford, both of Nelsonville; aunt, Arlene Smith of Dayton; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Terry L. Rutherford; and nephew, Derek Linton.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Pastor Mike Thomas officiating.

Friends may visit Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Alan Rutherford to Pelotonia Cancer Research, 351 W. Nationwide Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43215 or online at [email protected]

Published in Logan Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019