Ralph E. Ogle
Ralph Elsworth Ogle, age 86, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Sept. 11, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio.
Ralph was born Nov. 1, 1933 in Gibisonville to Charles Rolland Ogle and Katherin E. Good Ogle.
He graduated from Gibisonville High School; was a logger and farmer; member of the Scenic Hills Senior Center; member of the Gibisonville United Methodist Church; past Hocking County Fair Board member; past Laurel Township Trustee; past 4-H advisor; past member of Gibisonville Summer Festival; past member of the Washboard Festival; co-owner of Appalachian Art and Craft Market; past owner of Ralph's Ice Cream, Chuck Wagon Grill, Sandy Sue's Diner, and Lancaster Farm Store; recipient of the Helping Hands Award.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Sandra Ogle; children, Ralph Eugene (Annie) Ogle, Sandra Lesue Johnson, Patrick M. (Belinda) Ogle; grandchildren, John David Ogle, Caroline Ogle, Brady (Elizabeth) Ogle, Edward Lee (Tonya) Ogle, Brandi (Michael) Steel, Brittney (Chuck) Wyckoff, Johnathan Russell Ogle, Eric Michael Ogle; step-grandchildren, Aaron, Ben, and Alex Clutter; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; siblings, Mary Zeisler, Charles Ogle, Carol Wood, Paige Ogle; many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vivian Alberry; brother, Dickie Ogle; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Ogle and Jayden Eugene Ogle; son-in-law, Pearl William Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Beverly Stahr officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Gibisonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Everyone attending the calling hours and funeral are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Masks will be provided. A line to get into calling hours is expected. Please social distance while waiting in line. Seats for the funeral may be limited due to social distancing measures.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations be made, in Ralph's memory, to the Scenic Hills Senior Center, 187 S. Spring St., Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
September 13, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy and prayers on the passing of Ralph. He will be deeply missed.
Ted Cox and Becky Maibach
Rebecca Maibach
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sandy , We are so sorry for your loss. Terry n I always enjoyed Ralph at the Market. He was always a Blast to talk to. We will miss our lively conversation. God Bless. Love n hugs to you all
Vickie Linehan
Friend
