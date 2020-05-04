Ralph Kenneth Ellinger, 85, of Sugar Grove, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Pickering House.

He was born Jan. 30, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio, to the late Ralph Henry Ellinger and Mary Elsie Weaver Ellinger.

Kenneth was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and son working on the family farm for his dad. He was an Army Veteran and worked for General Electric in Logan for 25 years. Kenneth was a member of Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church where he was an Elder and Sunday School Superintendent.

He is survived by sons, Kurtis Ellinger of Sugar Grove, and Kelvin (Beckie) Ellinger of Heath; grandsons, Josiah, Jacob, and Joel Ellinger; brother, Wright (Ruth) Ellinger of Tampa, Florida; sisters, Barbara Beery of Lancaster, Carol Ellinger of Sugar Grove; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife, Donna Mae Derr Ellinger; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Donald Sigler, brother-in-law, Charles Beery.

Graveside service will be held Thursday, May 7, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Danny Koch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenneth's memory to FAIRHOPE Hospice or Trinity Sponagle Lutheran Church, Sugar Grove.

Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.







