Randall David Cronin, 59 years old, of Jacksonville, Florida, a former resident of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019 at the hospital.
Randall was born July 2, 1960 in Nelsonville, Ohio.
He attended school in Gibisonville, and Hocking Valley Industries Sheltered Workshop. While living in Jacksonville, Florida, he attended Pine Castle.
Surviving are his father, Darrell Cronin; and sister, Alicia (Scott) Campbell, both of Jacksonville, Florida.
Randall is preceded in death by his mother, Mavis (Rheinscheld) Cronin.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Chuck Fidler officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019