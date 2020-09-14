Randy Dale Keister, age 59, of Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Randy was born Feb. 7, 1961 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Ronnie "Hap" Keister and Shirley Keister.
He formerly worked at Top of the Caves Campground; Miller Pipeline, Anchor Hocking; was a farmer; had a green thumb; loved gardening.
Surviving are daughters, Jessica and Alayna; grandchildren, Travis, Tristan, Isabella; father, Ronnie "Hap" Keister; siblings, Diane (Barry) Ricketts, Ronda (Dan) Boyer, Todd (Brandy) Keister, Kelly (Mike) Newton; many nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Keister; sister, Vickie Keister.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net