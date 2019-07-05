Randy Lee Carr, age 60, of Logan, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 following his courageous fight with lung cancer at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.

Born April 7, 1959 in Zanesville, Ohio, he was the son of the late Chalmer Lester and Nancy Jane (Shipley) Carr.

Randy had worked for Austin Powder in McArthur, Ohio, and was owner of Randy's Motorcycle Repair. Randy spent weekends as crew chief for his son's late model race car, riding motorcycles, participating in demolition derby with his sons, and loved spending time with his grandkids and dogs.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Anne (Wollenberg) Carr; two sons, Brandon Michael Carr of Lancaster, Ohio and Travis Alan (Brandie) Carr of Nelsonville, Ohio; one daughter, Heather Lee (Ryan) Leadbetter of Rockbridge; six grandchildren, Sydney, Dylan, Zahkia, Isaiah, Logan, and Lane; and three brothers, Chalmer Carr of New Lexington, Ohio, Steve Carr of New Plymouth, Ohio, and Scott Carr of Bowling Green, Ohio.

Besides his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Bolyard.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church in Logan, Ohio, with Fr. Stephen L. Krile officiating.

Burial will follow at Iles Cemetery, Washington Township, Hocking County, Ohio.

Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Randy's name to the .

Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com