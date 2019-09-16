|
Ray "Frank" Franklin Forester, age 83, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away Sept. 15th, 2019 at O'Bleness Hospital in Athens Ohio.
Frank was born June 27, 1936 in New Straitsville, Ohio, to Herman B. Forester and Nellie Mae (Coakley) Forester.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of the American Legion in Murray City, VFW in Nelsonville, and Eagles in Logan. He liked to play pool, poker and Texas Hold'em in his free time, and enjoyed woodworking.
Surviving are his wife, Alice; daughter, Diana Forester of New Straitsville Ohio; son, Chuck Swackhamer of New Straitsville Ohio; daughter, Deb Swackhamer of New Straitsville Ohio; brothers, Bobby Joe Forester and Lee Roy (Ellen) Forester of New Straitsville Ohio; sisters, Delores Coakley of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Marlene Rutter of Logan Ohio; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several cousins; several nieces and nephews; friends; and other relatives.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Pam Hinkle; brother, Dannie Forester; sisters, Nancy Starr and Shirley McLaughlin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Burial will be in New Straitsville Cemetery, New Straitsville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 10 to 11 a.m.. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the funeral home.
The military graveside service will be conducted by the combined color guard.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019