Ray H. Blair Jr., 89, Naples, Florida, formerly of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Ray proudly served his country enlisting in the Ohio National Guard at 19, becoming a commissioned officer called up to regular Army and obtaining the rank of Captain.

He was active in stock car racing and Formula-5 racing in the late '50s and '60s. He raced at many locations including Daytona and Indianapolis.

Ray retired from the City of Columbus School system as an educator for more than 25 years, teaching digital and industrial electronics. He also served on the School Board.

He was both a Mason and a Shriner. Ray served for 36 years with his home temple with the Aladdin Shrine in Grove City, Ohio.

Ray served as past president and was also a Hall of Fame member of the Southwest Florida Shuffleboard Association.

He also had the distinction of becoming a Certified Captain of passenger vessels as recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard.

He is survived by his sister, Julie; four children and their spouses, Ray Blair III MD and Kirsten Blair, John M. Blair and Donna Blair, Eric M. Blair and Leandra Blair, and Rebekah (Beky) G. Avery; grandchildren, Connor, Jarrod, Adam, Courtney, Hope, Halie, Desiree, Emery and Jake; great-grandchildren, Holly and Grayson.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Nancy C. Blair; his father, Ray H. Blair Sr.; and sister, Lorita.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 10 a.m. at Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Published in Logan Daily News on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary