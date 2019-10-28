|
|
Ray Kilkenny, age 80, of Lancaster, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Nov. 14, 1938 in Hocking County, the son of the late William Ray and Viola (Stephenson) Kilkenny.
Ray was a carpenter for many years. He loved flea markets, antiques and NASCAR.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Helen V. (Krumlauf) Kilkenny; son, Mike (Tammy) Kilkenny, of Lancaster; granddaughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Duke, of Carroll; great-grandson, Gavin Duke; brother-in-law, Mike (Cathy) Krumlauf, of Rockbridge; sister-in-law, Judy (John) McGovern, of Palm Coast, Florida; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death in by his parents; son, Richard Dean Kilkenny; grandson, William Ray Kilkenny; several brothers.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster.
No formal funeral service will be observed.
Cremation will follow.
Inurnment will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery.
To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Logan Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019