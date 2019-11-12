|
Ray Rupe 89, of New Straitsville, passed away Monday, Nov. 11 , 2019 at SKLD Health Care Center, New Lexington.
He was born May 30, 1930 in Athens County Ohio, the son of the late Raymond and Edith (Smith) Rupe.
Ray was retired employee of Ohio Department of Transportation and Carborundum of Logan, and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Corning.
He is survived by his children, Rodney Michael (Barb) Rupe, Sandra (Keith) Denny, Randy (Connie) Rupe, and Donna Sherritt; his grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Engle, Heather (Brian) Beavers, Luke (Sonya) Denny, Michael Rupe, Leslie (Andy) Stenson, and Tristan Sherritt; 11 great-grandchildren; and his nieces Sue and Ann.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Freeda Rupe; granddaughter, Stacy Rupe; and a brother and sister.
Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at the J.E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee, with prayer services being conducted at 7:45 p.m.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, with interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, New Straitsville.
Memorials may be made in Ray's name to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington, Ohio 43701 or the .
The family would like to express a big thank you to the staff of SKLD New Lexington for their excellent care of Ray during his time there.
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019