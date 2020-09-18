Raymond Lloyd Vollmer, born Aug. 14, 1930 in Haydenville, Ohio to Gerald and Vesper (Campbell) Vollmer. He passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Logan.
He was married for 55 years to Mary (Linton) Vollmer of Logan, Ohio. Ray was a longtime employee of Goodyear of Logan.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (James) Hahn, Randy (Brenda) Vollmer, Ruthann Thompson, and Jeff (J'dean) Vollmer; and stepchildren, Mike (Lori) Linton and Wade (Jill) Davis. He was a grandfather to 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Claris Vollmer; his first wife, Beulah (Moore) Vollmer; brother, Donald Vollmer; infant brother, Robert Vollmer; and grandsons, Derek Linton and Phillip Davis.
Ray was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge with Fr. Bill Hahn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Raymond's memory to the Hocking County Humane Society, 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Letters of condolence may be sent tot he family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net