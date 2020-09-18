1/
Raymond L. Vollmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Lloyd Vollmer, born Aug. 14, 1930 in Haydenville, Ohio to Gerald and Vesper (Campbell) Vollmer. He passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 in Logan.
He was married for 55 years to Mary (Linton) Vollmer of Logan, Ohio. Ray was a longtime employee of Goodyear of Logan.
He is survived by his children, Elizabeth (James) Hahn, Randy (Brenda) Vollmer, Ruthann Thompson, and Jeff (J'dean) Vollmer; and stepchildren, Mike (Lori) Linton and Wade (Jill) Davis. He was a grandfather to 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Claris Vollmer; his first wife, Beulah (Moore) Vollmer; brother, Donald Vollmer; infant brother, Robert Vollmer; and grandsons, Derek Linton and Phillip Davis.
Ray was a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be missed by his family and friends.
A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge with Fr. Bill Hahn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Raymond's memory to the Hocking County Humane Society, 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan.
Letters of condolence may be sent tot he family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved