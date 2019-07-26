|
Regina Sue Prater, age 82 of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born Jan. 26, 1937 in Ward Township, Hocking County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Harry Austin and Doris Fay (Eckels) Galentin.
Regina had worked for General Electric and Logan Glass and was former owner of Windy Hills Golf Course. She was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Regina enjoyed eating dinner out, bluegrass festivals, cooking, Florida in winter, and most of all spending days with family.
Regina is survived by her loving husband, Sherman A. Prater; three daughters, Teresa L. (Yates) Baker, Wendy S. (Jim) Moore, and Rebecca J. Prater, all of Logan; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Regina was preceded in death by three infant daughters.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastors John T. Williams and David P. Sherman officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Friends may call Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on July 27, 2019