Roberts Funeral Home - Logan
60 W Hunter St.
Logan, OH 43138
740-385-2627
Reva M. Smith

Reva M. Smith Obituary
Reva Mary Smith, age 94, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born March 8, 1925 in Logan, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Maude (Phelps) Phillips.
Reva retired from the former Logan Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in Logan.
Reva is survived by two sons, Robert Allen (Linda) Bunthoff and Leroy Paul Bunthoff, both of Logan; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Harold M. (Mary) Phillips of Waverly, Ohio.
Besides her parents, Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Franklin Smith; daughter-in-law, Barbara E. Bunthoff; and great-granddaughter, Stacy Bunthoff.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Joshua N. Martin officiating.
Burial will follow in Smith Chapel Cemetery, Green Township, Hocking County, Ohio.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
