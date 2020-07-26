Rhonda Lynn Wiseman, 50, died Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 12, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio.
Rhonda was a graduate of Beechcroft High School and had worked at Slagle Kiser Dental Ceramics as a dental lab tech.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Scott Wiseman, whom she married Aug. 19, 2000; mother, Wanda Songer; mother-in-law, Jeanette McCormick; children, Seaira Barns, Danielle (Dominic) D'Andrea, Rachel and Dreena Wiseman and Dwight Barnes; siblings, William, Michelle, Cheryl and Deanna; grandchildren, Louie and Liliana D'Andrea; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bud" Thomas; stepfather, Duane Songer; and father-in-law, Harry Wiseman.
A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Rhonda's memory to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com