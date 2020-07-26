1/
Rhonda L. Wiseman
{ "" }
Rhonda Lynn Wiseman, 50, died Friday, July 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born Dec. 12, 1970 in Columbus, Ohio.
Rhonda was a graduate of Beechcroft High School and had worked at Slagle Kiser Dental Ceramics as a dental lab tech.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Scott Wiseman, whom she married Aug. 19, 2000; mother, Wanda Songer; mother-in-law, Jeanette McCormick; children, Seaira Barns, Danielle (Dominic) D'Andrea, Rachel and Dreena Wiseman and Dwight Barnes; siblings, William, Michelle, Cheryl and Deanna; grandchildren, Louie and Liliana D'Andrea; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bud" Thomas; stepfather, Duane Songer; and father-in-law, Harry Wiseman.
A private service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in Rhonda's memory to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Rhonda always had a smile for me. When she had been able, we sat in same pew on Sundays. I am so sad at the loss but happy that she isn't suffering anymore.
Evalyn O'Reed
Friend
July 26, 2020
Enjoy your closer move to the Lord.
Deborah and Joey Berry
Acquaintance
