Richard Allen Gamerdinger, age 71, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away Dec. 24, 2019 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Richard was born May 6, 1948 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Earl H. Gamerdinger and Norma Gilson.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran; was a dedicated truck driver for over 50 years and retired from Powers Trucking; enjoyed taking walks with his children, grandchildren, and his dogs; and was an avid fan of Jeopardy.
Surviving is his wife, Charman Gamerdinger; children, Troy (Candy Conner) Gamerdinger of Logan, Travis Gamerdinger of Prestcot Valley, Arizona, and Zachary Ginther of Grand Island, Nebraska; adopted son, Chris McGiffin of Logan; stepsons, Ricky Anthony of Bremen, and Joshua Perry of Logan; grandchildren, Justin Gamerdinger, Brookelynn Monroe, Mary Gamerdinger, Wesley Gamerdinger, C.J. McGiffin, Harley McGiffin, Faith McGiffin, Dalton McGiffin, Hope McGiffin, Ariana McGiffin; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth (Jim) Craig and Sharon (Virgil) Raddatz; and special friends, Carol and Bruce Westfall, Carol and David Seely, and Kelly and Joe Olbers.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Makenzee Gamerdinger; and sister, Rita Gamerdinger.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio, with the Rev. Steve Heskett officiating.
Burial will be in Webb Chapel Cemetery, Webb Summit, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation can be made to Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
