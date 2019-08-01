Home

Richard Byrd Sr., age 82, of Burt, Michigan, passed away July 27, 2019 at Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, Saginaw, Michigan.
Richard was born Dec. 23, 1936 in Vincennes, Indiana to Orville Cyrus Byrd and Winefred (Bell) Byrd. He retired from Hydromatic in Flint, Michigan.
Surviving are his sons, David Byrd of Crawfordville, Florida, Rick Byrd of Union Furnace, and Bob (Cindy) Byrd of Chesaning, Michigan; grandchildren, Hope (Dustin) Pack of Athens, James (Saebrina) Byrd of Cinncinati, John Byrd of Union Furnace, Mary (Justen) Waugh of Whitehall, Jared Byrd of Chesaning, Michigan, and Christopher (Logan) Byrd of Jacksonville, Florida; great-grandchildren, Landon Pack, Evan Byrd, Ebin and Adrien Byrd, Aiden and Teagan Waugh, and Bailey Byrd; and special nephew, Scott (Stephanie) Smart and their children, Wyatt, Luke, Tanner, Jacob Smart and Hayleigh Carpenter.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda B. Byrd, who passed away in June 2014; son, Richard Byrd Jr.; and all his brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 5-8 p.m.. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
