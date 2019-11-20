|
|
Richard Louis Guess, age 82, of Logan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio.
Born June 26, 1937 in Hocking County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Millard Shelton and Flo (Champ) Guess.
Richard was a 1955 graduate of Carbon Hill High School. He retired from Bazell Oil Company where he delivered fuel to racetracks. Richard attended the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church. Richard was an avid race fan and past president and lifetime member of Lancaster Old Car Club. He was a member of Scenic Hills Senior Center. Richard was a watch collector and pocket watch repairman. He enjoyed working on vehicles and attending car shows. Richard loved country and bluegrass music.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Leatha Mae (Simonton) Guess; three daughters, Karen L. Fetherolf, Kim (Jeffrey) M. Conley, and Shelley (Michael) L. Mouser; four grandchildren, Kendra Fetherolf, Kristen (Joshua) Robinson, Jessica (Rock) Edgington, and Cameron Mouser; and four great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Guess; two sisters, Dorothy Martin and Betty DeLong; and son-in-law, Christopher Fetherolf; and many close friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Roberts Funeral Home - Logan, Ohio with Pastor Michael Thomas officiating.
Burial will follow in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Friends may call Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Hope Blooms, P.O. Box 564, Logan, Ohio 43138.
Letters of condolence may be left at www.robertsfuneralhomelogan.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019