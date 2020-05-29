Richard L. Mitchell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Leon "Dick" Mitchell, age 86, of Hemlock, Ohio, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence.
Dick was born April 25, 1934 in Salem Hollow, Ohio to Robert M. Mitchell and Susanna Lanning.
He retired from Carborundum in Logan; and lifetime member of the Coshocton County Sportsman Club.
Surviving are daughters, Crystal Mitchell, of Hemlock, and Becky (Robert) Martin, of Norwalk; son, Roy Mitchell, of New Straitsville; six grandchildren, Bethany Jacobsen, Sarah Mitchell, Michael (Ashley) Perez, Mitchell (Casey Plachek) Mowery, Joseph (Kaylynn Clark) Perez, and Emily Bachus; 18 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two great-great grandchildren; and brothers, Joe (Sandra) Mitchell, of Conesville, and Kenny (Vicki) Mitchell, of North Carolina.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, John David Mitchell; brothers, Walter, Lawrence, Jim, Bob, Pearl, David; sisters, Agnus Rezik, Ioda Bissinger, Wanda Mitchell, Mary Loy; grandson, Noah Jacobsen.
Graveside service will be held 2:30, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Salem Cemetery near Murray City, Ohio with Rev. David Edgell officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The family wants to send a special thank you to his awesome caregiver, Lisa Rose
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Logan Daily News from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved