Richard Leon "Dick" Mitchell, age 86, of Hemlock, Ohio, passed away May 27, 2020 at his residence.
Dick was born April 25, 1934 in Salem Hollow, Ohio to Robert M. Mitchell and Susanna Lanning.
He retired from Carborundum in Logan; and lifetime member of the Coshocton County Sportsman Club.
Surviving are daughters, Crystal Mitchell, of Hemlock, and Becky (Robert) Martin, of Norwalk; son, Roy Mitchell, of New Straitsville; six grandchildren, Bethany Jacobsen, Sarah Mitchell, Michael (Ashley) Perez, Mitchell (Casey Plachek) Mowery, Joseph (Kaylynn Clark) Perez, and Emily Bachus; 18 great-grandchildren, and one on the way; two great-great grandchildren; and brothers, Joe (Sandra) Mitchell, of Conesville, and Kenny (Vicki) Mitchell, of North Carolina.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, John David Mitchell; brothers, Walter, Lawrence, Jim, Bob, Pearl, David; sisters, Agnus Rezik, Ioda Bissinger, Wanda Mitchell, Mary Loy; grandson, Noah Jacobsen.
Graveside service will be held 2:30, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Salem Cemetery near Murray City, Ohio with Rev. David Edgell officiating.
Calling hours will be observed 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brown Funeral Home in Murray City.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The family wants to send a special thank you to his awesome caregiver, Lisa Rose
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.