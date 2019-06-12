|
Richard L. "Dick" Sigler, age 78, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 12, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio
Surviving are his children, Troy (Cindy) Sigler, Traci (Michael) VanBibber, and Trent Sigler.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.
A military service will be performed by the Hocking County Honor Guard following the calling hours.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on June 13, 2019