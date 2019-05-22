Richard L. "Dick" Steenrod, 68, of Sugar Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.

He was born June 26, 1950 in Nelsonville, Ohio, son of the late John Spencer and Helen Elizabeth Cook Steenrod. He was married to Jamie Lynne Hall Steenrod for 49 years, and she passed away in 2017.

He was a retired postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Member of the Elks Lodge in Nelsonville, and attended the Nelsonville Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, baseball and basketball.

Dick is survived a son, James Steenrod of Columbus; daughter, Tracie Venrick of Sugar Grove; grandchildren, Grace (Nick) Daniels, Ryan Venrick, Landon Venrick and Ashley Venrick; great-grandchildren, Bella, Jace, Noah and Rhett; brother, Robert Lowell (Kathryn) Steenrod of Athens; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dale Eugene and Thomas Edward Steenrod.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.

Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, New Addition, Nelsonville.

Friends may visit Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Published in Logan Daily News on May 23, 2019