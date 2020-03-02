|
|
Richard (Dick) Dollison passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020.
Dick was born on Sept. 28, 1926 in Logan, Ohio to Paul and Eula Dollison.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by brothers, Dean, Ray and Verle; sisters, Ruby Nelle Rochester and Katy Jo Lightfoot.
Dick graduated from Logan High School and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. Dick loved growing up and living in Logan, especially the summers he and his family spent in Blackjack just outside of Logan. Dick was in the Navy from 1944 to 1947 and served as a radar specialist on the USS Savannah. He was discharged with various earned medals including the American Campaign medal, the European African medal, Eastern Area Campaign medal, and the Victory medal. After the service he went to Ohio University and worked at Huls Printing and Dayton Legal Blank / National Graphics. He was a Cub, Boy, and Eagle Scout, a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church and the American Legion. Dick served on Logan City Council for 10 years and was President of City Council for two of those years.
Dick is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Marjorie (Marge); children, Tom Dollison, John (Beverly) Dollison, Carolyn (Johnny) Hertlein, and Diane (Al) Hunter; grandchildren, Joshua Dollison, Emily (Beto) Gonzalez, and Andy (Megan) Hunter; great-grandchild Edie Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick enjoyed his family as much as anyone on this great earth. He and Marge loved to host gatherings and meals with family and friends, and each gathering was full of laughter and great food. Dick was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, husband, and Christian. He showed us how to live and love life. He was ready to join his family and friends who have preceded him in death. We can feel the hugs he is now receiving from them.
Funeral and visitation will be held at Logan Presbyterian Church, 2 West Hunter Street on Saturday, March 7th.
A Memorial Service will begin at 11 in the Sanctuary. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 at Westminster House which is connected to the church. Please enter through the Westminster House door where Marge will greet friends and family, and share some photos of Dick and a display of some of his mementos evidencing a life well-lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: Brighten Your Future, P.O. Box 991, Logan, Ohio 43138. Brighten Your Future helps Logan High School graduates continue their education post high school.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020