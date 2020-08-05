1/
Richard Quinn
Richard "Dick" Quinn, born Nov. 24, 1936 in Logan to the late Charles and Margaret (Vore) Quinn, passed away on Aug. 3, 2020 in Venice, Florida.
Dick was preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Jimmy Quinn.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife of 35 years, Jan Aimee Quinn; brother, Pat Quinn and sister, Marcia Quinn; daughters, Nancy Moody, Susan (Tony) Kuklica, Cathy Quinn, and Mary Ann (Allen) Franklin; sons, Jim (Debbie) Quinn, Mike (Roseanna) Quinn, Paul (Tracy) Quinn; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, Ohio with the Rev. Scott A. Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
For the continued health of our community, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Letters of condolence may be left at robertsfuneralhomelogan.com



Published in Logan Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
