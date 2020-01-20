|
Richard Raymond Robinson, age 97, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away Jan. 8, 2020 with family by his side.
Richard was born July 17, 1922 in Logan, Ohio, to George Raymond and Doris (Ruble) Robinson.
He was a graduate of Logan High School, attended Denison University, and graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Ceramic Engineering in 1948. He was a US Army Air Corps WW II veteran, and retired as plant manager from General Color, Minerva. After retiring he attended Walsh University earning a History degree in 1993. He was a life member of Alliance DAV, Minerva American Legion, Minerva , Ohio State Alumni Association, and Hocking County Historical Society. He was a 65-year member of Union Avenue United Methodist Church in Alliance, Ohio.
Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Cobbs of Houston, Texas, Diantha (Michael) Mangino of Alliance, and Barbara (Brian) Speelman of San Jose, California; son, Douglas Richard (Lori) Robinson of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Todd (Letitia) Cobbs, Amy (Lance) Patton, Melissa (Scott) Steepleton, Dalton Speelman, Logan Speelman, Tyler Robinson, Carrie Robinson, Nate Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; cousin, Ruth Anne Munro; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Pauline (Heinlein) Robinson; daughter, Marcia Anne Robinson; granddaughter, Evelyn Ann Robinson; great-grandson, David Michael Cobbs; son-in-law, James Cobbs; father- and mother-in-law, Harry and Carrie Heinlein; brother- and sister-in-law, Robert and Marge Robinson, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Jeanie Heinlein, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Gayle Heinlein; nephew, Ronald Heinlein; and cousins, Diantha Tungate and Marian Jones.
The family would like to thank Paula Moore and Moore Care for all the years of their love and care for our mother and father.
Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with grandson, Pastor Todd Cobbs officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 12 noon to time of service on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Minerva Senior Center, 1200 Valley St., Minerva, Ohio 44657.
