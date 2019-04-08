|
Ricky Elkins, 62, of Laurelville, passed away on April 7, 2019.
He was born Feb. 8, 1957 in Circleville, to Billy and Thelma (Riddle) Elkins.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by siblings Vicky, Billie, Millie and Jerry. Ricky is survived by his mother, Thelma Elkins, brother Ronny Elkins, sisters June VanCuren and Diane (Brent) Ebert, all of Laurelville, and by nieces and nephews David "Davy" and Kevin (Jessica) VanCuren, Tiffany (Eric) Platt, Travis (Jill) Ebert and Sarah and Jessica Elkins.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Green Summit Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Logan Daily News on Apr. 9, 2019