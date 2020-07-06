Robert Charles Kreitz Sr., 80, of Logan, formerly of New Straitsville, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 25, 1939 in Shawnee, the son of the late Charles W. and Alice Mae (Heskett) Kreitz.
He was a former employee of Diamond Power in Lancaster, former New Straitsville Police Chief, a member and past Master of New Straitsville Masonic Lodge 484 F. & A. M., a member of the York Rite, a founding trustee of the New Straitsville Betterment Association and founder and the original "B" in Shawnee's B&C Carryout.
Bob enjoyed collecting all things auction and was an accomplished yard sale tycoon, skilled bluegill catcher, avid bird and squirrel feeder, and last but not least, a traveler near and far to watch his granddaughter Emily's volleyball matches.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carlena (Dunkle) Kreitz; children, Robert Charles (Roberta) Kreitz Jr., Beverly (David) Jones, Charles Robert (Linda) Kreitz; granddaughter, Emily Jones; special friends, Terry Hunter, Richard Brown, Kevin Groves, Tracy Varner, Tony Wheeler, Jason Sarver, and Glenn Burchfield.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nell Jane Kreitz.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at the New Straitsville Cemetery on Tuesday, July 7, with the Rev. Emory Clark officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope United Methodist Church, 9825 Gore Church Road, Logan, Ohio 43138.
