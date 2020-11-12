Robert E. Weaver, 88 of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Robert was born on Aug. 21, 1932 in Laurelville, Ohio to the late Earl and Gladys Weaver. Robert grew up on Big Pine in Laurelville and had always remembered that as his little bit of Heaven on Earth. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a PFC in the Korean War, from 1952 to 1954. Robert had retired from Anchor Hocking after many years of service. Robert enjoyed listening to George Jones and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Doris; children, Scott Weaver, Debra Sanders, Cheri (Kenny) Doolittle, Cheryl Bebout, and Jodi Cruz; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters Charlotte Weaver and Judy Groves; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Rod Conrad; siblings, Derrill Weaver, Betty Schultz, Ruby Weaver, and Donna Noel; son-in-law Brent Sanders; cousin Curt Harden; and special friend, Roy Bruce.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 2-4 p.m and 6-8 p.m. at the Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home. Private services will take place at a later date with burial to follow at Union Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.







