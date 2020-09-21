A funeral service for Robert G. Boals, 95, of Newark will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Alive Vineyard Church, 7602 Stewart Road NE, Newark, with Pastor Steve Osborne officiating.
Burial will follow Cedar Hill Cemetery with military honors provided by the Licking County Veteran's Alliance.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Mr. Boals passed away on Sept. 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Dec. 18, 1924 in New Plymouth to the late William D. and Nellie V. (Milsted) Boals.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII, 784th Anti-Aircraft Automatic Weapons Battalion. He was a member of Alive Vineyard Church, Heath Eagles and Newark Eagles. He was an avid gardener and was known for his yearly homegrown tomato plants that he shared with family friends and fellow church members.
He is survived by his daughter, Gennie (Randy) Agin of Hanover; son, Robert N. Boals of Pataskala; grandchildren, Amanda C. (Josh) Crabtree and Nathaniel T. (Kim) Jones; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Boals of Logan; sisters, Carol (Dean Barnhart) Kasler of The Plains and Jeannie Still of Logan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wives, Geraldine H. Boals and Hazel M. Boals; brothers, Donnie, Melvin, Kenneth and Ralph Boals; and sister, Linda Boals.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430 or Alive Vineyard Church, 7602 Stewart Road NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
To sign an online guestbook please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
.