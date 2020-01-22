Home

Robert G. McCall Obituary
Robert G. McCall, age 89, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away Jan. 21, 2020 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan, Ohio.
Robert was born April 2, 1930 in Murray City, Ohio, to Clarence McCall and Donna (Whitmore) McCall.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran in the Korean War; was a member of the United Mine Workers; and loved his dog Spot.
Surviving are sons, Robert (Linda) McCall Jr. of Starr, and Charles (Mary) McCall of Logan; grandchildren, Annette McCall of Logan, Thomas McCall of Starr, Clarice Kline of Starr, Joe Miller of Logan, and Tom Miller of Logan; great-grandchildren, Chase Miller of Logan, Sidney Kline of Logan, Gabriel Stephens of Logan, and Clarice Ann of Starr; brothers, Dee (Pat) McCall of Murray City and Jim (Bonita) McCall of Fairfield; sister Judy (John) Campbell of Murray City; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 50 years, Clarice June Glancey McCall.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with the Rev. Larry Wolfe officiating.
Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in Logan Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020
