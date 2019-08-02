Home

POWERED BY

Services
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
134 W Mound Street
Circleville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Willis Obituary
Robert J. Willis, age 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street, Circleville, on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Robert's funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 134 W Mound Street, Circleville, on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
Download Now