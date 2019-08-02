|
Robert J. Willis, age 85, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on July 31, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street, Circleville, on Sunday, Aug. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m.
Robert's funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 134 W Mound Street, Circleville, on Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary.
Published in Logan Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019