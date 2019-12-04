Home

POWERED BY

Services
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
For more information about
Robert Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Ed" Johnson


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Ed" Johnson Obituary
Robert "Ed" Johnson, 76, of Logan, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 22, 1943 in Hocking County, son of the late Carl W. and Grace Stephenson Johnson. He was married to Hope K. Thompson Johnson, who survives, for 56 years. 
Ed was a graduate of Buchtel-York High School and was a retired heavy equipment operator for Ohio Oil Gathering and Waste Management. 
In addition to his wife, Hope, he is survived by children, Ed (Sara) Johnson of Rockbridge, and Denise (Dennis) Johnson McGoldrick of Lancaster; grandchildren, Nathan (Caelin) Johnson of Mansfield, Kyle (Kayla) Johnson of Logan, Danielle McGoldrick and Megan McGoldrick, both of Lancaster, Jennifer McGoldrick of Galena and Katie McGoldrick of Logan; great-grandchildren, Rowan Johnson and Finley Quinn on the way; brothers, Donald Johnson of Carbon Hill and Roger (Ellen) Johnson of New Marshfield; sister, Arvella Lehman of Nelsonville; and several nieces and nephews. 
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lonice, Woodruff, Harold and Roy Johnson. 
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating.
Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Friends may call Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in Logan Daily News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -